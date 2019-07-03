|
HOLDEN Margaret On 29th June in Woodhill House aged 82 years.
The dearly loved mother of Mark, Kevan, Karen and Lynn, mother in law of Irene, Michelle, Jonathan and Wayne and a much loved grandma and great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday, 9th July at 3.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 3, 2019