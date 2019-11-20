|
|
|
EDEN Passed away peacefully in the Sands Care Home, Morecambe,
on 12th November 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
MARGARET
Aged 85 years.
Daughter of John & Mary Lamb, Sister of Joyce, a loving
Mother, Grandmother &
Great Grandmother.
The Funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd November 2019,
at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given
to St. John's Hospice.
Everyone is welcome
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 20, 2019