Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Margaret Eden Notice
EDEN Passed away peacefully in the Sands Care Home, Morecambe,
on 12th November 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
MARGARET
Aged 85 years.
Daughter of John & Mary Lamb, Sister of Joyce, a loving
Mother, Grandmother &
Great Grandmother.
The Funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd November 2019,
at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given
to St. John's Hospice.
Everyone is welcome
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 20, 2019
