DOWTHWAITE Margaret On 7th July, peacefully in hospital, aged 83 years. The beloved wife of Colin and the late Alan Kitchen and very much loved by Rob, Alan, Allison, Nicola, Jo, Fiona, Will, Elliot, Matty, Josh and Hannah.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 26th July 2019 at 12.30pm.Family flowers only pease. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD.Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019