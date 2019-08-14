|
|
|
BELL Margaret Wendy
"Wendy" Passed away peacefully at home on 4th August 2019 surrounded
by her family, aged 77 years.
Beloved Wife of Ian
and dear Mum to Andrew,
Gillian and Christopher.
Lovely Mum-in-law to
Angie, Julian and Hannah.
Wonderful Grandma to
Charlotte, Luke, Matthew, Josh, Joel, Sadie and Lenny and
Great Grandma to Naomi.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 15th August 2019 at Morecambe Parish Church at 3.00pm, followed by interment at Slyne with Hest Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
with donations if desired
to St. John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Morecambe
LA4 6DE Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 14, 2019