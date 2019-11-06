Home

WINSTANLEY Lynda On Thursday, 31st October, 2019 peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mum of Stuart and Emma, mum in law of Margaret and Michael and a devoted grandma.
Funeral service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday,
12th November at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for
Cancer Care c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 6, 2019
