|
|
|
CRABTREE Lisa Marie Lesley, David and family
would like to thank all
relatives and friends for
their kindness, sympathy,
cards and donations for the
British Heart Foundation and
Down's Syndrome Society
following their sad loss.
We are especially grateful to
the Paramedics and
all the staff at Lancaster
Royal Infirmary (I.C.U.),
to Father Damian Porter for the
beautiful service, to all the
staff at No 5 for their
loving care and support of
Lisa, the Trimpell Club for
their kind hospitality and
beautiful buffet and finally,
thank you to Alex Willis
Funeral Home for their
kindness and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 2, 2019