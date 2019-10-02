Resources More Obituaries for Lisa Crabtree Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lisa Crabtree

Notice CRABTREE Lisa Marie Lesley, David and family

would like to thank all

relatives and friends for

their kindness, sympathy,

cards and donations for the

British Heart Foundation and

Down's Syndrome Society

following their sad loss.

We are especially grateful to

the Paramedics and

all the staff at Lancaster

Royal Infirmary (I.C.U.),

to Father Damian Porter for the

beautiful service, to all the

staff at No 5 for their

loving care and support of

Lisa, the Trimpell Club for

their kind hospitality and

beautiful buffet and finally,

thank you to Alex Willis

Funeral Home for their

kindness and dignified

