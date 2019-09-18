Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Lisa Crabtree Notice
CRABTREE Lisa Marie On 11th September peacefully in Royal Lancaster Infirmary aged 35 years. The dearly loved daughter of Lesley and David and a loving sister, auntie, niece, grandaughter, cousin and a great friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 23rd September at 12.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation or Downs Syndrome Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019
