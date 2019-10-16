|
|
|
BELL Lilian On 8th October peacefully
in hospital, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bill, very dear mother of
Gloria, Leslie and Andrew,
loving step mother of Bill and
a much loved nana,
'old' nana and sister of David,
Alan and the late Edna and Stan.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on
Friday 25th October 2019
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association (LDSAMRA) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019