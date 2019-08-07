|
|
|
Wilkinson Leonard
(Len) Passed away peacefully
at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
On 29th July 2019,
aged 85 years.
Husband of the late Margaret,
Loving Father to Karen & Suzanne,
Grandad to Hannah, Shaun, Amy,
Samantha, Kenny & Abigail,
Great Grandfather to Riley,
Scarlet, Maddison, Ronnie,
Alex & Rosie.
The Family would like to thank
all the staff on Ward 37 at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
for the care & support
shown to Leonard.
The Funeral service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday
16th August 2019 at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe, LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019