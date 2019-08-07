Home

Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Leonard Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Leonard
(Len) Passed away peacefully
at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
On 29th July 2019,
aged 85 years.
Husband of the late Margaret,
Loving Father to Karen & Suzanne,
Grandad to Hannah, Shaun, Amy,
Samantha, Kenny & Abigail,
Great Grandfather to Riley,
Scarlet, Maddison, Ronnie,
Alex & Rosie.
The Family would like to thank
all the staff on Ward 37 at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
for the care & support
shown to Leonard.
The Funeral service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday
16th August 2019 at 2.30pm.

All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe, LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 7, 2019
