Keith Simpson

Keith Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Keith On 20th August
peacefully at home, aged 70 years. The beloved husband of Pauline, very dear father of
Jeremy and Sally, father in law of Helen and Jamie and a dearly loved grandad of Stephanie,
Kyle, Amelia, Alex and Seb.
His funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Thursday, 29th August at 11.00a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent for St. John's Hospice or Marie Curie c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 28, 2019
