THORPE Kathleen Maureen and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for St John's Hospice,
in memory of Kathleen.
Special thanks to all the wonderful District nurses, the marvellous palliative carers of Guardian Homecare and the Hospice at Home nurses, who all looked after mum with such kindness and compassion in her final weeks.
Grateful thanks to the Caunce family at Ascension& Cliff Small Funerals, for their care and attention to detail, and to
Helen Coonan for conducting a beautiful funeral service.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019