|
|
|
THORPE KATHLEEN On 29th September 2019,
My dearest Mum passed away, with all the love and comfort
of her closest family by her side, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, adored Mother of Maureen
and Son-in-law Gordon.
Dear sister of Daisy and Tommy. Much loved Grandma of Andrea and Caroline and their husbands Adam and Kev and loving Nana
to Jayden, Ellie, Jack and Alfie.
Funeral Service to be held
at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday 10th October
at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
33 Claremont Road,
Morecambe LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 9, 2019