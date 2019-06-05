Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Karen Carr Notice
CARR Karen On 26th May, aged 77 years.
The cherished and beloved wife of
Malcolm Hugh, very dear
mother of Stephen, Nick,
Paula, Victoria, Hayley and
Belinda, much loved mother in law,
Grandma, Great Grandma,
sister of Clive and
sister in law of Elaine.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday, 7th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
