STEWART Joyce Joyce's family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for St. John's Hospice during their sad bereavement. Special thanks to carers Valerie and Angie, thanks to the district nursing staff and St John's Hospice nurses for their care and kindness. They are especially grateful to Reverend Jim Murphy for his kind ministration and comforting service.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 20, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
