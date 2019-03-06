|
STEWART Joyce On 27th February at home,
aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jim, very dear mother of the late Ian, much loved gran of Alastair,
great gran of Angel and Fern
and a dear auntie of Brenda and Peter and family.
Her funeral service will take place in St. Patrick's Church on
Monday, 11th March at 2.30 p.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
