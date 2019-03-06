Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:30
St. Patrick's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Stewart

Notice Condolences

Joyce Stewart Notice
STEWART Joyce On 27th February at home,
aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jim, very dear mother of the late Ian, much loved gran of Alastair,
great gran of Angel and Fern
and a dear auntie of Brenda and Peter and family.
Her funeral service will take place in St. Patrick's Church on
Monday, 11th March at 2.30 p.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.