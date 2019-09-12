Home

Joyce Hargreaves

Joyce Hargreaves Notice
Hargreaves Peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Brookhouse, on
Thursday 5th September 2019.

Joyce
(Budgie)
aged 88 years.

A much loved mum of Mark and Paul, mother-in-law of Janet and best friend of Denise.

The Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu are for R.N.L.I
c/o Funeral Directors.

Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 12, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
