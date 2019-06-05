|
BRUNSKILL Joyce Peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Thursday 30th May 2019,
Joyce
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Bryan and a much loved Sister, Sister in law
and Auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Acute Medical Unit at the R.L.I c/o Funeral directors,
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel 0152464023
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
