Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Joyce Allinson Notice
ALLINSON Joyce On 17th June, peacefully in hospital, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late Reginald, very dear mother of Mark, Peter and Andrea and a much loved grandma of Kieran, Henry, Sam and Declan.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
1st July at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 26, 2019
