ALLINSON Joyce On 17th June, peacefully in hospital, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late Reginald, very dear mother of Mark, Peter and Andrea and a much loved grandma of Kieran, Henry, Sam and Declan.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
1st July at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 26, 2019
