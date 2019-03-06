|
SMALLWOOD Josephine It is with great sadness that we announce the death at the age of 94 of Josephine Smallwood
(nee Mortimer).
Wife of James Rafton Smallwood and mother of Christopher, Angela, Douglas and Ruth.
She died peacefully at the care home in Derby where Rafton still resides: Willowcroft Care Home, 153 Nottingham Road,
Derby, DE21 7NN.
She will be sadly missed by her
six grandchildren and five
great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will take place on Monday 18 March at 1pm at
Spondon Methodist Church, Derby. Family flowers only please, donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind if desired may be left at the service or sent c/o Wathall's, Macklin Street, Derby.
Tel. 01332 345268
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
