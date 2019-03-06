Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
13:00
Spondon Methodist Church
Derby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine SMALLWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine SMALLWOOD

Notice Condolences

Josephine SMALLWOOD Notice
SMALLWOOD Josephine. It is with great sadness that we announce the death at the age of 94 of Josephine Smallwood (nee Mortimer), wife of James Rafton Smallwood and mother of Christopher, Angela, Douglas and Ruth. She died peacefully at the care home in Derby where Rafton still resides: Willowcroft Care Home, 153 Nottingham Road, Derby DE21 7NN. She will be sadly missed by her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 18 March at Spondon Methodist Church, Derby. Enquiries: Wathall's, Macklin Street, Derby. Tel. 01332 345268
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.