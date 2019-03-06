|
|
|
SMALLWOOD Josephine. It is with great sadness that we announce the death at the age of 94 of Josephine Smallwood (nee Mortimer), wife of James Rafton Smallwood and mother of Christopher, Angela, Douglas and Ruth. She died peacefully at the care home in Derby where Rafton still resides: Willowcroft Care Home, 153 Nottingham Road, Derby DE21 7NN. She will be sadly missed by her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 18 March at Spondon Methodist Church, Derby. Enquiries: Wathall's, Macklin Street, Derby. Tel. 01332 345268
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 6, 2019
