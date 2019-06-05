|
WILD John On 30th May in hospital
aged 95 years.
The beloved husband of the late Joan, very dear father of Chris, father in law of Marie, much loved grandad of Simon and his wife Michelle and a loving great grandad of Jack and George.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday, 18th June at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Heart Concern
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 5, 2019
