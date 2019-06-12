|
|
|
LOCKLEY Passed away peacefully
on 5th June 2019
JOAN
Aged 92 years
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
loving sister to
Brian, Dianna, Judith and
the late Doris, Jim and Audrey,
Cherished Aunt & Great Aunt.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 13th June 2019 at
Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE,
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on June 12, 2019
