Duffy Joan On the 26th June, peacefully and with dignity, Joan passed away in the Royal Lancaster Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ted. Loving Mum to Philip and Keith, Mother in Law to Susan and Trish and devoted Nana to her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff who showed enormous care and attention
to our Mum, Joan.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
and donations, if desired, may
be sent to the Fire Services
National Benevolent Fund c/o
Bare and Torrisholme Funeral Services, 5, Bare Lane, Morecambe. LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on July 3, 2019