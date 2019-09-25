Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
18:00
St. Patrick's Church
Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00
St. Patrick's Church
Joan Bouskill Notice
BOUSKILL Joan Maureen Of your charity, pray for the repose of the soul of Joan Maureen,
who died fortified with the Rites of Holy Church, at home on
15th September 2019.
The beloved wife of Noel,
dear mother of John, Mary and the late Michael, mother in law of Deborah and Sharon and a loving grandma and great-grandma.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be said in
St. Patrick's Church on Friday,
27th September at 11.00a.m. followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Reception into Church on Thursday at 6.00p.m. Please wear something colourful at the request of the family.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Hospice at Home Team or
St. Patrick's Church c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 25, 2019
