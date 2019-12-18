|
BARKER Joan On 11th December, 2019 peacefully at home aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of David, much loved mum of the late Tony.
Interment has taken place in
Hale Carr Cemetery.
Donations in her memory, if desired, for Sefton Rd. U.R. Church may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, Lancs. LA5 9LS.
Tel: 01524 733048
Thank you to Rev. Bob. Neale for
his kind ministrations and to
Alan M. Fawcett for their
sensitivity and care.
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 18, 2019