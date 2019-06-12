|
|
|
JAMES Jo Peacefully at The Sands on
10th June 2019 aged 92 years.
The much loved wife of the late David. Beloved Mum of
Pamela and Christine and loving
Grandma of Nik and Emma.
Her funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
20th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 12, 2019
