RAMSEY Jenny Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Jenny who died on 9th June at home, aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of the late Charlie, very dear mother of Charlie, Alice, William and Sean-Patrick,
mother in law of Mark, Donna and Debbie and a much loved nan
and little nannie.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be said in
St. Patrick's Church on Wednesday, 26th June at 10.00a.m. followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Missionary Sisters of
Christ the King
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on June 19, 2019
