CLARK Janet Denise John, Jeanette and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, kindness, messages of sympathy, and donations received for Stroke Association and to all those who paid their respect at the Torrisholme Cemetery during their recent sad bereavement.
Special mention to Abigail of Unique Care Services who helped to care for her and became a close confident during the time spent with her at home, Galloways Institute for the Blind and also Sharon & Dorothy at the Neuro Drop-in Centre and all the gang for all the help and support offered to Janet during her long illness.
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019