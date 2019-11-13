|
|
|
CLARK Janet
(née Brayshaw) Janet (formerly proprietor
of Open All Hours),
beautiful beloved wife of John,
daughter of Sheila
and the late Eric,
much loved Mum of
Jeannette, Richard and Darren,
and the loving Sister of
John & Linda, Sister in Law,
Stepmother and Mother in Law.
And a loving Grandma,
Great-Grandma, Auntie
and Great Auntie.
Who, after a long and brave
battle against illness has
peacefully passed away
on Wednesday 6th November 2019
aged 66 years, leaving us all
totally heartbroken.
Her funeral service will take place at St. Christopher's Church, Bare on Monday 18th November 2019
at 12:15pm followed
by interment at
Torrisholme Cemetery Westgate.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent
to Heart and c/o Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Services.
All welcome afterwards to
a remembrance gathering at
Morecambe Golf Club
for refreshments and snacks.
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019