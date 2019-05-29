Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00
Ingol Methodist Church
Committal
Following Services
Preston Crematorium
James Sharrock Notice
SHARROCK Peacefully, on 13th May 2019,
in hospital,
JAMES WILLIAM
(JIM)
Aged 84 years.
Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
Will be sadly missed by
Amanda, Wendy and family.
Funeral Service at
Ingol Methodist Church, PR2 3XA, on Thursday 30th May at
12.00 noon followed
by Committal at
Preston Crematorium, PR2 5BY.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Visitor on May 29, 2019
