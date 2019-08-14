|
FAWCETT James Richard (Jim) Passed away at his home surrounded by his family on
9th August 2019.
Devoted husband of the late Eileen, adored father of Paul, Karen and Lorraine. Much loved father-in-law, grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Loving brother to
Sheila and Maureen and special companion to Olive.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday, 21st August
at 2.30 p.m.
Grateful thanks to the doctors, district nurses and night nurses of Bay Medical Group for their outstanding care. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
St John's Hospice c/o.
Alan Fawcett Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 14, 2019