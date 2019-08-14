Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fawcett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Fawcett

Notice Condolences

James Fawcett Notice
FAWCETT James Richard (Jim) Passed away at his home surrounded by his family on
9th August 2019.
Devoted husband of the late Eileen, adored father of Paul, Karen and Lorraine. Much loved father-in-law, grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Loving brother to
Sheila and Maureen and special companion to Olive.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday, 21st August
at 2.30 p.m.
Grateful thanks to the doctors, district nurses and night nurses of Bay Medical Group for their outstanding care. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
St John's Hospice c/o.
Alan Fawcett Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.