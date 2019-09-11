Home

Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
Morecambe Crematorium
James Cave Notice
CAVE James Arthur On Wednesday, 28th August, 2019
at The Mayfair Residential Care Home, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Marion
and dearly loved father of John.
Funeral service at Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, 12th September 2019
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in his memory,
if desired, for
British Heart Foundation
or CALM may be sent c/o
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 11, 2019
