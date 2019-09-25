|
LEONARD Jacqueline On 19th September peacefully
in hospital aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of Thomas,
very dear mother of Gary,
Susan and the late Sharon,
mother in law of Marcelle
and a loving grandma and
great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take
place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday,
26th September at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Animal Care c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 25, 2019