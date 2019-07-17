|
|
|
BARKER Jackie On 9th July in St. John's Hospice, aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of Roy,
very dear mother of Ian and Glyn, mother in law of Julie and Karen, much loved 'Grandma Jackie' of James, Katie, Ioan, Nathanael and Fleur, a much loved sister of Sylvia and Howard and sister in law of John and Maureen.
Her funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday, 22nd July at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019