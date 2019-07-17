Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Barker

Notice Condolences

Jackie Barker Notice
BARKER Jackie On 9th July in St. John's Hospice, aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of Roy,
very dear mother of Ian and Glyn, mother in law of Julie and Karen, much loved 'Grandma Jackie' of James, Katie, Ioan, Nathanael and Fleur, a much loved sister of Sylvia and Howard and sister in law of John and Maureen.
Her funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday, 22nd July at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.