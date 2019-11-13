Home

Jack Watson

Notice Condolences

Jack Watson Notice
WATSON Jack Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by family, on 5th November 2019, aged 91 years.
The much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad to Darren, and dear father-in-law to Michelle.
Beloved grandad to Kelly (and partner James) and Hayley.
Adored great grandad to Maddison, Jacob, Joshua and Rory. Treasured brother-in-law
to Jim and Gwen.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday 21st November
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Jack
are welcome and will benefit Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 5 George St, Lancaster LA1 1XQ
Tel. 01524 64650
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019
