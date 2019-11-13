|
|
|
WATSON Jack Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by family, on 5th November 2019, aged 91 years.
The much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad to Darren, and dear father-in-law to Michelle.
Beloved grandad to Kelly (and partner James) and Hayley.
Adored great grandad to Maddison, Jacob, Joshua and Rory. Treasured brother-in-law
to Jim and Gwen.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday 21st November
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Jack
are welcome and will benefit Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 5 George St, Lancaster LA1 1XQ
Tel. 01524 64650
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019