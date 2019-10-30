|
|
|
CAIRNS Jack On 25th October peacefully in
Fernbank Lodge, aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of Liz,
very dear father of Peter and Mark, step-father of Kate and Lisa, father in law of Lindsey, Brenda and Dave, much loved brother of Maurice, Dave and the late Frank and George and a loving grandad and great grandad.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday, 6th November 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent
for St. John's Hospice or
The Royal British Legion c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 30, 2019