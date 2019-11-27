Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Lytham
WINSKEL Isabell
nee Threlfall Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria on Friday 15th November 2019 aged 88 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Norman.
Much loved Mum of Jane and Mark, Nana of Charlotte, Richard, Alex, Ella and Jamie, Mother in Law of Michael and Linda.
Her funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 2nd
December at 12.00 p.m.
Donations if desired
to Brian House Children's Hospice, Blackpool.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Highfield Road, Blackpool
01253 347865
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 27, 2019
