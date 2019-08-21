Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
14:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Isa Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isa Stewart

Notice Condolences

Isa Stewart Notice
STEWART Isa On 11th August in hospital,
aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of the late Terry, very dear mother of Heather, Helen and Ray and a loving nan and great nan. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 27th August at 2.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Southampton Hospitals Charity (Respiratory Unit) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.