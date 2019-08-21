|
|
|
STEWART Isa On 11th August in hospital,
aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of the late Terry, very dear mother of Heather, Helen and Ray and a loving nan and great nan. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 27th August at 2.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Southampton Hospitals Charity (Respiratory Unit) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 21, 2019