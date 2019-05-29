Resources More Obituaries for Iris Kadelbach Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Iris Kadelbach

Notice KADELBACH Iris Kathleen Tony and Family would like to

thank very sincerely all the many Friends, including members of Bare Methodist Church, who sent cards, prayers and best wishes together with practical support.

Tony is especially grateful to Janet Wilde, Kelly Redfern & Peter Logan for their invaluable support over the past months.

He would like also like to thank especially the Nurses, Carers and general staff of the Langdale Suite, The Sands Care Home, in

ensuring that Iris was able to spend her final days in peace comfortably pain free.

Further sincere and grateful thanks from Tony and the Family are due to Rev. Andrew Champley for his leading of the Cremation service and Rev. Emma Holroyd for leading the Remembrance

service in Church.

Special thanks to Gill Webster for arranging the catering after the service and finally to Russell Godding, Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, together with his team, who ensured the smooth and efficient running of the funeral service in a dignified manner.

Tony wishes to thank everyone who gave donations to either Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer's Society.

