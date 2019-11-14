|
CARR Iris On 5th November peacefully in hospital, aged 81 years.
The very dear mother of Adrian and Helen, much loved gran of Michael, Sebastian and Niall and a dear sister of Lily, Harry and the late Violet, Edward and Heather.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday,
22nd November 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Lung Foundation c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 14, 2019