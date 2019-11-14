Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Iris Carr

CARR Iris
CARR Iris On 5th November peacefully in hospital, aged 81 years.
The very dear mother of Adrian and Helen, much loved gran of Michael, Sebastian and Niall and a dear sister of Lily, Harry and the late Violet, Edward and Heather.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday,
22nd November 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Lung Foundation c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 14, 2019
