Woodhouse Irene
(Rene) On 15th September in The Glen Care Home aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of John, very dear mother of Lorraine, Susan, Julie and Joanne and a much loved mother-in-law and nanny.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday,
25th September at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Parkinson's UK
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 18, 2019
