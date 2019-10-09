|
|
|
GILHESPY (nee Mann)
Irene Rose Daughter of the late Christopher and May Mann, beloved Wife of the late Gordon, loving Sister to Audrey, much loved Mum of Stephen and Jane, Mother in law to Lynne & Tim, lovely Nan to Michael, James, Nicola and Alex,
passed away peacefully on
Monday 30th September 2019.
Irene will be dearly missed
by family and friends.
The family would like to thank
the staff at Arnside Lodge, Morecambe, for their care.
The funeral will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
10th October 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 9, 2019