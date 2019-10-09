Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Gilhespy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Gilhespy

Notice Condolences

Irene Gilhespy Notice
GILHESPY (nee Mann)
Irene Rose Daughter of the late Christopher and May Mann, beloved Wife of the late Gordon, loving Sister to Audrey, much loved Mum of Stephen and Jane, Mother in law to Lynne & Tim, lovely Nan to Michael, James, Nicola and Alex,
passed away peacefully on
Monday 30th September 2019.
Irene will be dearly missed
by family and friends.
The family would like to thank
the staff at Arnside Lodge, Morecambe, for their care.
The funeral will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
10th October 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.