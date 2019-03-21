Home

BAXTER Irene Clive, Janet and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives and friends for the kind messages and cards received following
their sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service and for donations to
St Helen's Church and
St John's Hospice.
They are especially grateful to Reverend Lorraine Moffatt
for her kind ministration and comforting service.
Thanks also to
Alex Willis Funeral Home
for their help and support with
the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 21, 2019
