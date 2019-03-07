Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Baxter

Notice Condolences

Irene Baxter Notice
BAXTER Irene Peacefully in Laurel Bank, Lancaster on Friday, 1st March, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved Mum of Clive and Janet, mother in law of Andrea,
a much loved grandma of Emma, Lauren, Liam and Hazel and great grandma of William, Lucy, Dylan, Samuel, Amelia and Jake.
Her funeral service will take place at St. Helen's Church, Overton on Monday, 18th March at 11.30 a.m. followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. Helen's Church and
St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.