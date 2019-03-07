|
BAXTER Irene Peacefully in Laurel Bank, Lancaster on Friday, 1st March, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved Mum of Clive and Janet, mother in law of Andrea,
a much loved grandma of Emma, Lauren, Liam and Hazel and great grandma of William, Lucy, Dylan, Samuel, Amelia and Jake.
Her funeral service will take place at St. Helen's Church, Overton on Monday, 18th March at 11.30 a.m. followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. Helen's Church and
St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 7, 2019
