Hughie McMillan

Notice

Hughie McMillan Notice
McMILLAN
Hughie David, Derek, Janet, Jeff and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for
St. John's Hospice during
their sad bereavement.
They are especially grateful to Reverend Canon Chris Newlands for his kind ministration and comforting service. Hughie's family took great comfort from the fond, funny and happy memories shared by his many friends after
the service.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 30, 2019
