Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hughie McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hughie McMillan

Notice Condolences

Hughie McMillan Notice
McMILLAN Hughie On 3rd October suddenly
at his home, aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of the late Catherine, very dear father of
David, Derek, Janet and Jeff, father in law of Maria, Rachel and Sarah, much loved Grandad of Charlotte, Danielle, Thomas and Lewis and a loving Great Grandad of Arabella.
Retired popular local publican.
His funeral service will take place in Lancaster Priory on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in
Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.