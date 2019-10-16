|
|
|
McMILLAN Hughie On 3rd October suddenly
at his home, aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of the late Catherine, very dear father of
David, Derek, Janet and Jeff, father in law of Maria, Rachel and Sarah, much loved Grandad of Charlotte, Danielle, Thomas and Lewis and a loving Great Grandad of Arabella.
Retired popular local publican.
His funeral service will take place in Lancaster Priory on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in
Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 16, 2019