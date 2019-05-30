HARDIMAN Hope Following the passing of our beautiful little Hope, her mummy would like to sincerely thank everyone for their continued support. Annie would like to Acknowledge all those involved in Hope's care, the Doctors and all the team on the Childrens Ward, Therapists at Longlands, all at Bleasdale School, Derian House, Asda Pharmacy, Wheel Chair Services and all our wonderful family and friends.

A special thanks to Alex Willis Funeral Home, Father Damian, Rose Cottage, The Midland Hotel and Time for Flowers for helping Annie and her family through this truly difficult time.

And for all the overwhelming donations to help towards a beautiful memorial for our precious little girl. I will remember you kindness forever. xxx Published in The Visitor on May 30, 2019