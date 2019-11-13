|
|
|
Henderson Hilda Passed away peacefully at home with family, after a short illness
on 5th November 2019,
aged 95 years.
Devoted wife of the late Charles.
Loving mother to Ron and daughter in law Fay.
Much loved Nana of Stuart and Robert. Special Great Nana of Nicole and Kamran. Also missed by Stuart's wife Desirèe.
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 20th November 2019,
at 10:30am at Torrisholme Cemetery Chapel.
Donations in lieu of flowers, to
St John's Hospice and Marie Curie.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Westgate Tel: 832365
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 13, 2019